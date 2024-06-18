NBA Finals 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Boston vs Dallas, Game 5

(UPDATED 11 a.m., June 18) Here are the latest updates of Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2024 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

Boston leads the series, 3-1, and tries to wrap up the series at the TD Garden on Monday, (Tuesday morning, June 18, Philippine time)

The Boston Celtics have won the 2024 NBA championship after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2024.

The Celtics wrapped up the series, 4-1.

Boston now has 18 NBA titles, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers, who have 17

Celtics near NBA crown

The Boston Celtics have held on to an 86-67 lead against the Dallas Mavericks after three quarters of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 20 points after three quarters. Luka Doncic is the top scorer so far for Dallas with 18.

Boston up by 21 after first half

The Boston Celtics lead, 67-46, after the first half.

Jayson Tatum has 16 points so far while Jaylen Brown has 15.

Derrick Jones Jr. leads Dallas with 10 points while Luka Doncic has 9.

Boston leads, 28-18, after first quarter

Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday have six points each as Boston takes a 28-18 lead after the first quarter.

Josh Green, on the other hand, has 6 for Dallas. Luka Doncic has only three so far.

Game 5 of NBA Finals underway!

Kristaps Porzingis is available to play as the Boston Celtics attempt to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

“We expect to see him tonight,” coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Porzingis has missed the previous two games because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle. Mazzulla said Porzingis will not have a minutes restriction.

Resigned to the villain’s role in Boston, Dallas star Kyrie Irving is less concerned with silencing hostile Celtics fans than with quieting self doubt and leading the Mavs in a must-win NBA Finals Game 5.

“Let’s just call it what it is,” Irving said Sunday as the Mavs prepared to try once again to fend off elimination in the championship series, in which they trail the Celtics 3-1.

“When the fans are cheering ‘Kyrie sucks’ they feel like they have a psychological edge, and that’s fair,'” said Irving, who was hounded by Celtics fans still rankled by his departure in 2019 after two seasons with the team.

