Boston Celtics are 2024 NBA champions
The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA champions after crushing the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, on Monday (Tuesday morning, June 18, Philippine time).
Jayson Tatum had a blast in Game 5, scoring 31 points as the Celtics won their 18th NBA title, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers, who have 17.
Jaylen Brown added 21 while Jrue Holiday had 15 for Boston, the Eastern Conference champions.
Luka Doncic led Dallas with 28 points. Kyrie Irving had 15.
Humbled by Dallas in a 38-point game four drubbing on Friday, Boston slammed the door on any chance of a Mavericks fightback to seal a 4-1 series victory at an electric TD Garden.
Tatum spearheaded a superb performance at both ends of the floor as Boston pulled clear of their arch-rival Los Angeles Lakers to stand alone with 18 NBA titles.
The emphatic win came 16 years to the day after Boston’s last NBA Finals win — over the Lakers — in 2008.
