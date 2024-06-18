Take2: Couple from Amlan gets happy-ever-after wedding

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jove and Janine Sagario, the couple from Amlan, Negros Oriental, whose ‘awful’ church wedding went viral, finally had their dream wedding.

The Sagarios tied the knot once again in a ceremonial, civil wedding last Monday, June 17 in Dumaguete City. It was officiated by Amlan Mayor Manjoe Sycip.

In true bayanihan fashion, event coordinators and wedding organizers, led by Dumaguete-based musician John Lester Barot, rallied behind the couple to recreate their special day.

READ MORE: Redefining sanctity of marriage

The civil wedding was also followed by a grand reception. Based on reports from radio stations in Negros Oriental, the entire cost of the so-called Take 2 Wedding reportedly reached more than P1 million.

It can be recalled that the Sagarios’ wedding last June 8 in Saint Andrew Parish Church in Amlan went viral after the bride, Janine, took to social media to air out her grievances for the awful experience they had.

READ MORE:

Cebu priest tells Amlan wedding priest ‘do not insult community’

‘Ninang’ in viral Amlan, NegOr wedding speaks up, apologizes

Amlan wedding fiasco: Priest under fire apologizes, says there is miscommunication

The couple received a scolding from the officiating priest after the church staff accused them of being late.

Organizers like Barot took pity of how the Sagarios’ wedding turned out in Saint Andrew Church last June 8 that circulated heavily on social media and promised to give the couple their ‘dream wedding.’

The parish priest of Saint Andrew Church later apologized on behalf of its parishioners and believed that what happened may have been a result of miscommunication among the parties involved in the wedding.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP