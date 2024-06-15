Cebu priest tells Amlan wedding priest ‘do not insult community’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Reverend Fr. Cresenciano Ubod, a canon lawyer and spiritual director from the diocese of Cebu, gained attention for his no-holds-barred comment on the viral wedding in Amlan Negros Oriental.

Known for his ability to articulate the messages from the prophets and the Gospel, Fr. Ciano, currently the parish priest of San Vicente Ferrer Church in Liloan, Cebu, has amassed a million viewers and followers worldwide.

In his online sermon last Tuesday, June 11, Fr. Ciano addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Amlan wedding, where another priest was criticized for admonishing a bride, Janine Seit Suelto-Sagario, who came in late. The priest also proceeded with the ceremony before the bride could reach the altar.

“Kaming mga pari ang leader. Mas importante gyud na mas unahan ang mga kalipay og kaluwasan, kadasig sa community, dili sa personality,” he expressed.

“Ang simbahan ang community of people. Kaming mga pari ang alagad sa simbahan, mihural mi ana, midupa mi niana, mihapa mi ana, mi ordinana mi, to serve the community not to torture the community, not to disgust, insult and put a shame on the community,” Fr. Ciano said.

The incident has sparked widespread debate over the role of clergy and their interactions with parishioners during sacramental events.

The Amlan wedding of Suelto-Sagario and her husband, Jove Deo Gracias Sagario, was originally scheduled for 8 a.m., but they received word from a godparent on June 7 that the ceremony had been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m.

“Big day or special day jud dapat namo ning adlawa sako partner because wedding namo. Pero ang dapat moment namo kay naguba, perting gubaa,” she wrote in her social media post.

Responding to the controversy, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol, parish priest of Saint Andrew Parish Church in Amlan, issued a public apology.

He acknowledged the offense caused to the couple and their families by the sequence of events in the Amlan wedding.

“We sincerely apologize to the bride, the groom, and their families who were directly affected by these events, and to those who witnessed our humanity as priests in a moment of uncontrollable circumstances,” Bohol stated in his apology.

Bohol clarified that the parish did not authorize or communicate any changes to the Amlan wedding schedule and attributed the confusion to a previously scheduled funeral Mass on the same morning.

The incident prompted discussions on priestly conduct and communication protocols within religious communities, with many advocating for improved transparency and sensitivity in handling such delicate occasions.

