Foreigner nabbed for inappropriately touching man in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Papua New Guinea national landed in jail after he allegedly trespassed and inappropriately touched a man he has been stalking inside the latter’s room in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City on Sunday, June 16.

A day after the incident, police have filed the appropriate charges against the suspect.

The arrested person was identified as 36-year-old Aiai Edmond Opu, who is a Papua New Guinea national.

Opu is a student at one of the universities in Cebu City and is a resident of Brgy. Talamban.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at the victim’s rented room.

Police, in a report, said that they received a report about the incident in the barangay and immediately responded.

Upon their arrival, the victim, accused the suspect of allegedly forcibly entering his rented room and touching him inappropriately.

The victim, 35, is a BPO manager and is also a resident of the barangay.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect allegedly entered the victim’s rented room against the latter’s will.

The suspect then approached the victim and allegedly confessed that he liked him.

The suspect reportedly forcibly touched the victim’s chest in a lewd manner and attempted to kiss his face, prompting the latter to push him off.

The suspect has allegedly been stalking the victim for around six times and consistently waited by the stairs for him to come home from work.

The suspect was promptly arrested and brought to the custodial facility of the Talamban Police Station, where he was detained.

On Monday, June 17, authorities filed charges of trespassing and acts of lasciviousness against Opu at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

