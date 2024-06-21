cdn mobile

NBI arrests hackers including media outlet’s data officer

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Inquirer.net | June 21,2024 - 02:09 PM

NBI arrests hackers

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested three individuals involved in hacking private and government websites as well as banks and Facebook accounts.

In a press conference on Friday, the NBI said the three are members of hacking groups Philippine Lulzzec and Globalzec. One of the hackers is a data officer of a media outlet. The two others are a cyber security researcher in a company in BGC and a graduating student.

The data officer said the IT editor of a media organization allegedly ordered him to hack websites to use as content for his column, news articles, and social media platforms.

After the NBI arrests hackers, thde aganecy said they will give the IT editor an opportunity to comment on the accusation.

The three hackers will be facing complaints for Illegal Access under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 as well as Unauthorized Access or Intentional Breach under the Data Privacy Act.

