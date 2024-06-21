Santisima, Thai foe ready for ‘Bakbakan sa Masbate 2’ mainer 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the much-awaited homecoming fight of Masbate’s pride Jeo “Santino” Santisima of the ATK Stable against Thailand’s Arnon Yupang in the main event of “Bakbakan sa Masbate 2” on June 22, after making the weigh-in on Friday.

The 28-year-old Santisima, a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, will fight in his hometown in Masbate for the first time in his pro boxing career.

Both Santisima and Yupang stepped on the weighing scales at identically 129.8 pounds to schedule their 10-rounder World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight title duel.

Santisima sports a record of 23 wins with 19 knockouts and 7 defeats.

Yupang who is the defending WBC Asia Continental super featherweight champion has a 14-4 (win-loss) record with 5 knockouts.

“Surprise ni ugma (today) kay ako siyang i-knockout,” the 27-year-old Santisima said.

(It will be a surprise tomorrow (today) because I will knock him out.)

“Dili ko kasulti kon unsa nga round kay mag-depende ra na sa dagan sa away pero segurado ko nga duna gyuy knockout,” he said.

(I cannot say what round because that will depend on how the fight goes but I am really sure that there will be a knockout.)

This will be Yupang’s third fight in the Philippines. His first fight in 2022 in Dimiao, Bohol came up short when he got knocked out by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel Vitor for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title.

However, he came back with a vengeance after defeating Aiman Abu Bakar to win the WBC regional title by unanimous decision in November last year in Cavite.

“I’m 100 percent sure that I’m going to defend my title,” Yupang said.

Meanwhile, Santisima is fresh from a bounce back win against Pablito Canada last January at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City in a non-title bout. It was Santisima’s first win after absorbing three straight losses in Japan.

Also featured in the fight card is Santisima’s younger brother, Alex Santisima Jr., (8-1, 2KOs) against Jastine “Philippine Tiger” Darap (11-5, 7KOs) for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super flyweight crown.

Completing the fight card are Jon Jon “Wolverine” Estrada (18-12-1, 14KOs) versus Michael “Hot N’ Spicy” Dasmarinas (34-3-2, 24KOs) who will battle for the vacant Philippine featherweight throne.

Also fighting is Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo (19-2, 11KOs) of General Santos City’s ZIP Samman Boxing against countryman Enrique Magsalin of Iloilo for the WBC Asia flyweight strap.

lastly, Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas (16-4, 10KOs) takes on Alvin Camique (8-2, 3KOs) for the WBF International super flyweight title.

The fight card is promoted and bankrolled by Masbate Governor Antonio Kho.

