Rainy days ahead for Cebu, says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu should prepare for rainy days ahead starting today, June 21, 2024, and continuing in the coming days, the local weather bureau in Mactan announced.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasted a high chance of precipitation due to the southwest monsoon, known locally as “habagat,” and localized thunderstorms.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa-Mactan, provided a detailed weather outlook for today and the next few days. He confirmed a significant rainfall potential.

On Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, the forecast predicts a 70 percent chance of rain. On Sunday, June 23, the chance of rain increases to 100 percent. The forecast also includes a 70 percent chance of rain on Monday, June 24, and a 60 percent chance on Tuesday, June 25.

Despite the high likelihood of rain, Quiblat assured that there are no tropical cyclones or low-pressure areas expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). However, the public should remain vigilant for possible thunderstorms, which can occur during this period.

Pagasa: No gale warning

Fishermen venturing into the open sea are advised to exercise caution. Quiblat mentioned that Pagasa is not expecting to issue a gale warning, as the winds from the southwest are expected to be slight to moderate, which could lead to similarly moderate coastal waters.

“We are not expecting to issue a gale warning that would hamper the operations for sea travel. The wind coming from the southwest is slight to moderate, and it will follow the coastal waters, slight to moderate,” Quiblat said.

Temperatures in Cebu are expected to range from 26 to 32 degrees Celcius, with weather conditions varying from fair to cloudy skies and intermittent showers.

Pagasa-Mactan advises Cebuanos to continuously monitor weather updates and stay informed through reliable sources. The public is encouraged to verify information carefully and avoid sharing unverified weather updates to prevent misinformation.

