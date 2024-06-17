SHAABAA 27: Batch 2021, 2013 remain unbeaten, share top spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The FADI-Batch 2021 and Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 now share the Division C’s top spot after beating their respective foes in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 last Sunday, June 16, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Both teams are now 4-0 (win-loss) in Division C’s team standings.

SHAABAA’s Batch 2021 narrowly escaped Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014, 55-53, while the defending champion — Batch 2013 crushed CSAS-Batch 2024 by 54 points, 102-45.

Batch 2021 shocked Batch 2014 behind Rey Marcus Fuentes IV’s 11 points, five rebounds, and one steal. His teammates Sean Joshua Uribe, Virgil Maynard Uy, and Anski McLouisse Espina combined for 24 pts.

Arnold Immanuel Dy and Jair Igna each scored nine points as Batch 2014 dropped to a 2-2 card.

Meanwhile, JJ Ong led Batch 2013 in their lopsided win in the SHAABAA over Batch 2024 with his double-double game of 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Rendell Senining added 16 points. The rest of Batch 2013’s players who were in double figures were Emman Malazarte (12), Fletcher Galvez (11), and Chino Chua (10).

Batch 2013 led as many as 61 points, 102-41, in the end game.

Batch 2024’s RJ Dacalos spoiled his double-double game of 21 points, 17 boards, and two steals as they remained winless in four games.

Other Division C Winners

The rest of Division C’s winning teams include XChange Forex-Batch 2018 (2-2) beating Global Star Motors-Batch 2020 (1-3), 78-54, with Lyder Kent Canieso dropping a huge double-double game of 29 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Also, GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023 (1-3) earned their first win in the SHAABAA by defeating Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022 (2-2), 77-67.

Philip Brandon Sainz had an incredible triple-double outing of 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

Division A

In Division A, Core Pacific Group is now 2-0 after winning against 2KCares.org, 69-54.

Joel Co paced the team with his double-double game of 18 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Sean Young and Christian Tiongko each scored 12 points as 2KCares.org endured their first defeat.

In the other Division A game, Yangtze Ice improved to a 2-1 slate after winning against Magis Medical Fund, 69-62.

Benedict Chua unloaded a double-double game of 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks Yangtze Ice.

His teammates Jojo Chua and Jose Francis Canizares also had their own double-double games, Chua tallied 16 points, 13 boards, six dimes, and a steal, while Canizares added 12 markers, 16 boards, two blocks, and an assist.

Joseph Salomeo scored 15 points as Magis Medical Fund goes 0-2.

Division B

In SHAABAA’s Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011 also improved to a 4-0 slate after pounding Radius One-Batch 2007, 74-51.

Bernard Chioson finished with a game high 28 points and 13 rebounds for Batch 2011.

In the other Division B game, Subtero-Batch 2006 grabbed their second victory in four games after trouncing ZeroNine-Batch 2009 (0-4), 73-58.

Jan Galo fired 21 points to topscore Batch 2006.

