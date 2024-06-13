SHAABAA Season 27: Batch 2011, 2004, & 2021 put up dominating wins to go 3-0

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Puresteel Manufacturing-Batch 2011, The Win-Batch 2004, and the FADI-Batch 2021 remained unbeaten in three straight games in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27.

This was after these three teams clinched lopsided wins in their respective divisions on Wednesday evening, June 12, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2011, one of the strong contenders in Division B, obliterated Insular Square-Batch 2005, 82-59, to go 3-0 in the team standings behind Bradley Bacaltos’ dominating performance.

Bacaltos top-scored for Batch 2011 with 23 points, four boards, and three steals, while Bernard Chioson erupted for a double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Batch 2005’s Elddie Cabahug’s 28-point game, with nine rebounds and three assists, was spoiled despite Antonio Datan’s 16-point contribution.

Meanwhile, Batch 2004 trounced Subtero-Batch 2006, 72-59. Franco Augusto Te put on a superb performance, tallying 20 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and adding six assists, four steals, and three blocks for Batch 2004.

Christopher Consunji and Gino Paolo Reyes chipped in 18 and 12 points, respectively, as Batch 2004 tied with Batch 2011 in the Division B standings with their unbeaten records.

Mark Blanco had 18 points, while Daren Ong added 12 points as Batch 2006 dropped to a 1-2 (win-loss) record.

Also having a lopsided night was Batch 2021, who defeated CSAS-Batch 2024, 63-38.

Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats’ big man Josiah Villamayor rallied Batch 2021 to their third straight win with a double-double performance, contributing 10 points, 14 boards, four assists, one block, and one steal.

Martin Patrick Dumon added 11 points for the winning squad.

Former SHS-AdC center RJ Dacalos scored 15 points with nine rebounds in Batch 2024’s defeat.

Lastly, Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022 won over Global Star Motors-Batch 2020, 79-74, to improve to a 2-1 slate in Division C.

Uriel Avila unleashed a fiery performance, scoring 35 points with 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. His teammate Rey Tristan Fuentes added 17 points.

Mitch Almodal scored 22 points as Batch 2020 absorbed their second loss in three games.

