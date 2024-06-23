Jeff Cheng quits as Filipinas team manager

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine football scene was in utter surprise when well-known football patron and long-time Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng stepped down from his post.

Cheng’s resignation was announced on Sunday, June 23, through a social media post and was later on confirmed by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) through its director of national teams.

He played a pivotal role in the Philippine women’s football scene after catapulting the national team or Filipinas to its first and historic FIFA Women’s World Cup last year in New Zealand.

In his statement, Cheng mentioned his reason for stepping down from his highly-coveted post.

“For several months, we tried our best to make things work, under new and very different circumstances. Unfortunately, the situation is not workable. Our priorities and goals do not align, and the PWNT organization that we worked hard to develop in the past years is incompatible with current methods. I want to thank all of you for the support and kindness that you have shown me. It’s through you that our efforts have not gone unnoticed & I am grateful to have shared some of the best football experiences with all of you. Until next time…Maraming salamat! Laban, Filipinas!,” Cheng said.

In November last year, the PFF introduced its new president, John Anthony Gutierrez, who succeeded erstwhile president Nonong Araneta.

Although there was no clear indication that Cheng and the new PFF leadership wasn’t on the same boat when it comes the Filipinas’ plans, it’s co-incidental to say the least that his resignation came less than a year after Gutierrez helmed the PFF’s highest position.

For the PFF, they thanked Cheng for his years of support to the PWNFT and credited the milestones he achieved for the team throughout the years.

“Under Mr. Cheng’s leadership and backing of the PWNFT, the Philippines achieved the elusive World Cup Dream when the Filipinas made it to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. For this and Mr. Cheng’s other efforts to promote the beautiful game and uphold the welfare of the Filipino football stakeholders in the country, the PFF is grateful,” said the PFF.

The PFF ended its statement saying that their doors will remain open should Cheng decide to continue to support football.

