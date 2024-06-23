Ruffa Gutierrez mi-angkon na sa ilang relasyon ni Herbert Bautista

Gi-angkon na sa beauty queen ug aktres nga si Ruffa Gutierrez ang tinuod nga estado sa ilang relasyon sa actor-politician nga si Herbert Bautista.

Matud niya, “it’s always been serious,” apan kun mahimo gusto niya nga magpabilin nga pribado ang ilang relasyon.

“I think now it’s just better that a quiet personal life leads to more happiness. I’ll never go into a relationship that’s not serious. I’m always the serious type,” sey ni Ruffa atol sa iyang interview kauban si Karen Davila.

Miingon si Ruffa nga atol sa ilang first date, gipakuyog gyud ni Herbert ang iyang duha ka anak nga sila si Venice ug Lorin.

“They were included on our first date. Very proper. Sinundo kami sa bahay tapos sinama ‘yung mga anak ko, sabi: ‘I wanna meet them and to make sure that they’re okay with him and everyone is comfortable’ and that was Christmas time,” dugang niya.

Ang anak ni Ruffa nga si Venice miingon nga nagsugod nga ma-develop ang iyang inahan kang Herbet sa ilang panag-uban sa pelikula nga “The House Arrest of Us” sa 2020.

‘If she’s happy, I’m happy’

Dugang niya nga supportado nilang duha ni Lorin ang relasyon sa ilang inahan, bisan kinsa pa man ang pili-on niini nga makauban.

“Her current partner now, he’s lovely, he’s a nice guy, he suits her really well, and she is ecstatic about him. Of course, I’m very happy for him, and again, if she’s happy, I’m happy,” sulti pa ni Venice.

Si Lorin sa iyang bahin nagkanayon nga ang kanhi mayor sa Quezon City ang rason nga mibalik sa pageskwelahan ang iyang inahan atol sa pandemic.

“I do think that the telltale sign that this is real and that this is a really strong connection is that he helped her get back into school and really encouraged that for her,” dugang ni Lorin.