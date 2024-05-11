Filipinas’ U17 squad bow down to North Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team’s under-17 squad hit a brick wall when they absorbed a lopsided, 0-6, defeat in the hands of North Korea in their game in the 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, May 9.

It was a complete contrast to the Filipinas’ last outing where they beat the host team, Indonesia, 6-1, in their first match earlier this week.

This time, they were on the losing side. They lost to the North Koreans in their second match under Group A.

Jon Il-Chong scored North Korea’s 17th-minute goal followed by Kang Ryu-Mi’s 24th-minute goal.

The North Koreans made it a 3-0 match in their favor after Jon Il-Chong scored her brace in the 27th minute.

They stretched their lead to 4-0 after Pak Il-Sim handed a 31st-minute goal heading into halftime.

In the second half, North Korea put the icing on the cake after Choe Chong Gum tallied a 48th-minute goal, while Son Jo-Ye made it 6-0 with her 93rd minute extra time goal.

With the defeat, the Filipinas dropped to second place with three points, while North Korea topped Group A with six points.

North Korea will also advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will square off with the heavily favored South Koreans on Sunday, May 12, at the Bali United Center in their final match under Group A.

North Korea will face Indonesia also on Sunday.

