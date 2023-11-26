‘Kumong Bol-anon 13’: Amparo in title eliminator fight, stacked undercard bouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The excitement continues to build up for the upcoming “Kumong Bol-Anon 13” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions after revealing its stacked undercard bouts.

The fight card slated on December 28, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium in Tagbilaran City added six undercard showdowns featuring some of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pugs against tough opponents.

‘Kumong Bol-anon 13’: Asilo vs Pelesio

The unbeaten Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo of Ubay, Bohol squares off with the battle-tested Aljum “Nightmare” Pelesio of Misamis Oriental for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth bantamweight title for 10-rounds.

Asilo, one of PMI’s promising prospects has a perfect 7W-0L record with three knockouts. He will test his mettle against a more experienced Pelesio (11-2, 6KOs) in one of the two WBO regional title bouts featured in the fight card.

The other WBO bout will have his stablemate and fellow Boholano Virgel “Valiente” Vitor (21-3, 14KOs) taking on Korean Tae Sun Kim (11-1-2, 8KOs).

They will battle for the WBO Oriental super featherweight strap for 12 rounds in the co-main event.

Mainer: Amparo vs Taduran

The main event will have PMI’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo (14-4-1, 3KOs) against former world champion Pedro “Kid Pedro Heneral” Taduran Jr. (15-4-1, 12KOs) in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title eliminator bout.

Meanwhile, Tagbilaran City-native Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong of Black Snake Promotions locks horns with Erson trinidad of Puerto Princesa, Palawan for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight title.

Sumabong (5-0, 3KOs) and Trinidad (6-3-1, 3KOs) will fight for eight rounds for the vacant WBF regional title.

Rest of undercard bouts

The rest of the undercard bouts of “Kumong Bol-anon 13” pits PMI pugs in Angilou Dalogdog (8-0, 2KOs) versus Roland Jay Biendima (17-14-1,10KOs), Jhunrille Castino (13-4, 4KOs) vs. Ryan Rey Ponteras (23-22-3,12KOs), Sugarey Leonard Pores (2-0, 2KOs) vs. Adrian Dulayba (2-0, 2KOs), and Richard Laspona (2-0, 1KO) vs. Raffy Chavit (2-0-1, 2KOs).

