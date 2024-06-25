Over 1,500 Lapu-Lapu residents receive cash aid through AKAP

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 25,2024 - 06:00 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — At least 1,572 beneficiaries from 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City received financial assistance under the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The distribution was held at Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob, where each beneficiary received P3,000.

A total budget of P4.716 million was allocated for the program through the efforts of Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan.

Beneficiaries of the program included 713 vendors, 472 rope makers, 329 rug makers, and 58 displaced workers.

“Ang AKAP mao ang pinaka-bag-ong programa sa atong gobyerno nga gipangulohan ni President Bongbong Marcos, atong House Speaker Martin Romualdez, kaming mga miyembro sa Congress, nga gipangtagaan ani, og kami ang mohatag kaninyong tanan,” Chan said.

AKAP is a national government program intended to help low-income families.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) led the distribution of financial assistance.

Before the distribution, each beneficiary underwent an interview and assessment by social workers before their names were included in the master list.

In a video message, DSWD Sec. Rex Gatchalian explained that the program serves as protection for beneficiaries against changes in the country’s economic situation.

“Ang AKAP ay para sa lahat ng pamilyang Pilipino na kumikita ng minimum wage o mas mababa pa. Layunin nito na matulungan silang makaraos sa araw-araw lalo na sa pagbili ng pagkain at sa iba pang mahalagang gastusin,” Gatchalian said.

“Sa pamamagitan ng AKAP, masisiguro natin na kahit sa panahon ng krisis, walang Pilipinong maiiwan. Ito ang misyon na ibinigay sa akin ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr., ang tiyakin na ang bawat Pilipino ay may maaasahang kakampi na handang umalalay sa anumang panahon,” he added.

