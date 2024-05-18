1, 246 in Lapu-Lapu City receive P3,000 cash aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 1,246 beneficiaries in Lapu-Lapu City received financial assistance worth P3,000 each during the nationwide launch of the “Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program” (AKAP) on Saturday, May 18.

AKAP is a national government program that aims to distribute cash aid to Filipinos who are in need, especially those who come from poor families.

In Cebu, cash aid distribution was held at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

The activity was attended by Rep. Cindi King-Chan, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, some members of the City Council, City Health Officer Dr. Agnes Realiza, and representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), among others.

In her speech, Rep. Chan thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez for creating the AKAP.

AKAP beneficiaries

“Ang AKAP dili lamang usa ka programa sa ayuda. Ang AKAP maoy pamatuod nga ang gobyerno tinuod nga nagpakabana sa iyang katawhan, nga gusto namong tabangan ang tanan – dili lang ang poorest of the poor kundi apil na kadtong adunay trabaho apan kulang, sama ninyu atong mga beneficiaries. Subay kini sa atong saad nga, “No one should be left behind.” Chan said.

Program beneficiaries in Lapu-Lapu City were Barangay Health Workers, drivers, laborers, vendors, and rag and rope makers.

Chan said that these beneficiaries were not qualified to receive assistance under the other government programs since they have regular incomes.

“Apan mas nasayod ako nga kulang gihapon ang inyung income ug sama sa uban, nag-atubang pod mo og daghang mga problema sa pinansyal. Ug mao kini hinungdan nga naa kitay AKAP. Kahibalo mi nga nanginahanglan usab mu og tabang ug suporta,” she added.

