Daily Gospel, June 25

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 25, 2024, which is Tuesday of the Twelfth Week of Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 7, 6.12-14.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not give what is holy to dogs, or throw your pearls before swine, lest they trample them underfoot, and turn and tear you to pieces.

Do to others whatever you would have them do to you. This is the law and the prophets.”

“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the road broad that leads to destruction, and those who enter through it are many.

How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few.”