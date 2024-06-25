Palarong Pambansa 2024: Billeting quarters almost done

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials from the Cebu City government and the Department of Education (DepEd) toured three of the twenty billeting quarters being prepared for the 19 delegations in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 on Monday, June 24.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, along with Dr. Adolf Aguilar, Assistant Superintendent of DepEd Cebu City, led the tour, and inspected the following billeting quarters: Tisa II Elementary School (TES), Labangon Elementary School (LES), and Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. Memorial National School (DSOSMNS).

The delegation from Region 12 will occupy TES, while the Zamboanga Peninsula (Region IX) delegation will occupy LES. Lastly, the Bicol Region delegation will be quartered at DSOSMNS.

According to Garcia, these billeting quarters for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 delegates are 95 to 98 percent complete, with only the scaffoldings to be removed and the classrooms cleaned of debris and dust.

He also emphasized that each delegation for the Palarong Pambansa consists of 700 student-athletes and 300 staff members, which is sufficient to occupy each designated public school during their week-long stay for the inauguration of Palarong Pambansa 2024.

During the inspection, an assessment was ongoing regarding the development of a deep well in TES, which would serve as a complementary water source in case of a water supply shortage.

Moreover, the officials said that the rooms would need additional cleaning before they could accommodate the delegates, consisting of student-athletes and staff from the 19 delegations across the country, who are expected to start arriving in Cebu on July 6.

The technical officials and schools from overseas will be billeted at the City Central School adjacent to the CCSC.

The athletes and delegates are expected to arrive as early as July 6 and will immediately occupy these public schools. | with report from Glendale Rosal

