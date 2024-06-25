Acting Mayor Garcia: Remove controversial Cebu City streetlights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered the removal of the streetlights along Osmeña Boulevard that sparked controversy online over the weekend.

“Ako nang gipatangtang,” said Garcia during a press briefer on Monday, June 24.

(I have ordered that they be removed.)

The implementing unit of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the team that erected the street lamps that jutted out on the middle of the road, had also been instructed not to put up more especially if they are located closer to traffic than sidewalks.

“Ayaw sa ibutang and itang-tang tung nabutang kay it poses danger not only to the motorists but also the pedestrians alike,” Garcia added.

(Don’t put it there it and remove those that have already been placed because it poses a danger not only to the motorists but also to the pedestrians.)

Last week, photos of six street lights installed along the downtown area of Osmeña Bouelevard went viral, sparking backlash from netizens and motorists alike.

They formed part of the BRT’s Link to Port component that will link downtown Cebu City to the Port of Cebu.

While concerns have been raised about the lights encroaching on the roadway, BRT managers assured that vehicles can still move freely as the lights are spaced approximately 30 meters apart.

In the meantime, Garcia clarified that while the city government may have approved the BRT designs in principle, its implementors must still secure approval from the City Council and adhere to existing city ordinances.

“Please pass though the proper channels, also the city council considering manira sila ug dalan (they are closing roads). Only the city council has the authority to close the roads,” he said. / with reports from Piquero

