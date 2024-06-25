cdn mobile

PUVs to be banned in downtown Cebu City? No formal proposal yet

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Dgital Multimedia Reporter | June 25,2024 - 01:10 PM

puvs downtown cebu city

Colon Street. File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is a huge possibility that public utility vehicles (PUVs) may no longer be allowed to traverse in downtown Cebu City.

But as of Tuesday, June 25, as construction for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project continues, no formal proposals have been raised yet, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., director of the LTFRB-7, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they have yet to receive any official communication from Cebu City on its plans to reroute and remove some PUVs covering the downtown area.

However, he added that its likelihood is high due to the presence of the Cebu BRT.

The city government had been pushing to implement full pedestrianization in the downtown area not only to accommodate the BRT’s Link to Port component but also for tourism purposes.

During a presser on Monday, June 24, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia disclosed plans that they might reroute and remove some PUVs plying portions of Osmeña Boulevard and Colon Street as part of their initiative to make the downtown area ‘more bike and pedestrian friendly.’

They also wanted to re-introduce the tartanilla (horse-drawn carriage) as an environment-friendly, alternative mode of transportation there.

Garcia also stressed the need for pedestrianization in downtown Cebu City since it was declared as a heritage zone.

According to Montealto, should the city proceed with their pedestrianization plans by rerouting or removing PUV routes, they need to create a Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Then they need to submit it to LTFRB for review, approval and the issuance of the fare matrix.

