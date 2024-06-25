Garganera says 16th Cebu City cleanup drive was successful but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 87 tons of garbage were collected during the city-wide cleanup drive that was organized by the Cebu City government on Saturday, June 22.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that this was an indication of the success of the activity that was aimed a removing garbage deposits from the different water bodies here.

“I am very happy with the assessment, we were able to get 87 tons of garbage, [and] it came out in the news. If wala tay cleanup activities, magtipun-og ang atung basurahan sa sapaan,” Garcia said in a press conference on Monday.

READ: 16th Cebu City-wide cleanup drive slated on June 22

But for Councilor Joel Garganera, this was a cause for concern.

“Three months ago, ang atong collection was 80 tons or 80,000 kilos of garbage. Karon sad, last Saturday, 80 tons na sad or 80,000 kilos. So, are we moving to the brighter side? Nga kanang hugaw nga gipangkuha, nga giantos intawon sa mga tawo diha paglubog, gikan sad na sa atong tawo,” he said.

READ: Guadalupe River cleanup pushed

Cleanup drive

Government workers and private sector volunteers also collected 87 tons of garbage during the 15th cleanup drive held in March.

Garganera, the chairperson of the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said that the volume of trash that they collected on Saturday would have been smaller if city residents did their share by ensuring the proper disposal of their wastes.

READ: Rivers in Cebu City dirty, unsafe but hope remains — CCENRO, EMB

“I know a lot of you doubt kon mahitabo ba na, pero para kanako binuhat rana sa tawo. Kun ato gyud nang buhaton, mabuhat rana. All it takes to do is to believe in yourself. We have to believe in each and everyone of us nga mahimo na siya, sa atong balay sa atong opisina og sa atong komunidad,” he said.

Moreover, Garganera said he looks forward to the day when all of the water bodies here will start to become garbage-free.

The cleanup drive on Saturday was organized by the Coastline Management Board, Coastal Management Task Force, and the Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) with the aim of reducing waste from the estuaries and rivers here.

Cleanups were conducted at the Kinalumsan River (Tisa Bridge), Mahiga River and Estero de Parian River, and the rivers and creeks in Brgys. Pahina Central, Tejero, Duljo Fatima, Sto. Nino, Basak Pardo, and Pahina San Nicolas, among others.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP