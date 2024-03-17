87 tons of trash collected in city-wide cleanup

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | March 17,2024 - 09:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 87 tons of trash were collected during the 15th city-wide cleanup on Saturday, March 16, John Paul Gelasque of the Cebu City’s Department of Public Services (DPS) said.

The cleanup, which began at 6 a.m. on Sunday, targeted eight rivers across the city. These included Lahug River (29.5 tons), Guadalupe River (19 tons), Mahiga River (18 tons), Kinalumsan River (8 tons), Bulacao River (4.6 tons), Butuanon River (3.48 tons), Estero de Parian (3.2 tons), and Tagunol River (1.6 tons).

Aside from volunteers and City Hall employees, the ‘Citywide Cleanup Challenge’ was also participated by representatives from private sectors and non-government organizations.

“Make it a way of life (cleaning). Di na pwede pa picture, paghuman pa picture—nagpakauwaw mo sa inyong kaugalingon kung pa-picture ra. Bring it to your heart, bring it in your heart. Because when you heart speaks, your mind will listen. Heart is where God is,” Gelasque said as quoted by the PIO.

The Coastline Management Board and the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) spearheaded the said activity.

The Citywide Cleanup Challenge is a quarterly cleanup activity of the city government that aims to decongest the city’s major waterways from garbage.

Reymarr Hijara, officer-in-charge of CCENRO, earlier said that the problem on garbage in the city must be solved through a collaborative effort between the city government and its residents.

“This cannot be solved by the government only, all people need to be included,” Hijara said. /clorenciana

