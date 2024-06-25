VP Sara: My father, brothers ‘gearing up’ for Senate run in 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will run for senator in the 2025 elections, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Tuesday.
“They are all gearing up to run. PRD for senator, my brother Paolo Duterte, currently a congressman, for senator, and Sebastian Duterte,” the Vice President said in Filipino in an ambush interview in Cagayan de Oro City.
“Yes, that’s confirmed,” she added.
She also said that Mayor Duterte is eyeing a presidential bid in the 2028 elections.
