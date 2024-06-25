cdn mobile

VP Sara: My father, brothers ‘gearing up’ for Senate run in 2025

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | June 25,2024 - 04:58 PM

Sara Duterte

Former President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Vice President Sara Duterte | PHOTOS: Official Facebook pages of Rody Duterte and Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will run for senator in the 2025 elections, Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Tuesday.

“They are all gearing up to run. PRD for senator, my brother Paolo Duterte, currently a congressman, for senator, and Sebastian Duterte,” the Vice President said in Filipino in an ambush interview in Cagayan de Oro City.

“Yes, that’s confirmed,” she added.

She also said that Mayor Duterte is eyeing a presidential bid in the 2028 elections.

Palace: Sara Duterte resigns as DepEd secretary

‘Know who your true friends are’ – VP Sara Duterte

Sara Duterte on Baste’s call for Marcos to resign: It’s a brotherly love

TAGS: 2025 polls, Sara Duterte, senate
