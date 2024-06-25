SHS-AdC gears up for hosting three sports events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the venues that will be heavily-used in Palarong Pambansa 2024 is the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Brgy. Canduman in Mandaue City.

Three of the four sports events happening in Mandaue City for the Palaro will be held at the home of the Magis Eagles. These are sepak takraw, secondary division football, and futsal.

The SHS-AdC has proven itself as a top-notch venue for sports events since the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) last May where it hosted some of the sports events, including the athletics.

READ: Two new school delegations to join Palarong Pambansa 2024 for the first time

For SHS-AdC Athletic Director Jon Ralph Christopher Jiao Inot, they are only introducing minor improvements inside the SHS-AdC since the facility is already well-maintained.

“So far there really are not that much to prepare as far as our venues are concerned because these venues are well maintained,” Inot told CDN Digital.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 green solutions: Tumblers for athletes

“We just have some minor repairs and adjustments to make them even better to host Palarong Pambansa.”

Inot added that the Ateneo Hearter community that is known for its love for sports is excited to welcome the 19 delegations that will compete in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 from July 9 to 16.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Billeting quarters almost done

Huge advantage

Also, it’s a huge home advantage for the Magis Eagles since the representatives for Central Visayas for Palarong Pambansa is its secondary boys football and secondary girls futsal teams.

The secondary boys football competition will be held at the Fr. Fernando field, while the futsal will be at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Earlier, SHS-AdC’s secondary boys football reigned supreme in the CVIRAA, clinching its Palarong Pambansa berth, while its reigning futsal Palarong Pambansa girls team defended their title last May.

“It is also worth noting that the Ateneo Hearter community are also very excited and ready most especially that we will be hosting the football and futsal games. Representing region 7 in these events are our Magis Eagles. Palarong Pambansa is something every student athlete and school sports program dreams off, and we are just honored and blessed that we are a part of it thanks to our very supportive President Fr. Mike Pineda and the school admins,” Inot said.

The other sport Mandaue City will be hosting is the arnis that will be held at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP