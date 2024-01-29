Sara Duterte on Baste’s call for Marcos to resign: It’s a brotherly love

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said that her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, was coming from a place of “brotherly love” when he asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign.

In a prayer rally in Davao, Mayor Duterte asked Marcos to resign if he couldn’t show love and aspiration for the Philippines.

“I have not spoken to my brother about his remarks on the President’s resignation,” Vice President Duterte said in a statement.

“I can only surmise that he is coming from a place of brotherly love, coupled [with] the common sentiment that I do not deserve the despicable treatment that I am receiving from some sectors within the circle of the President,” she added.

Duterte said she still believed in the voting public, who entrusted her to work for their common good.

She also said she believed she could survive black propaganda and smear campaigns against her personhood.

“I will stay true to my work at the Department of Education unless the President says otherwise,” Duterte said.

The Duterte daughter, however, remained mum on her father former President Rodrigo Duterte’s allegations that Marcos was on the government’s illegal drugs watchlist.

