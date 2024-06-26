IN PHOTOS: CCSC, two weeks before Palarong Pambansa 2024

Two weeks before the country’s biggest national sporting event for young athletes, several workers are still in the Cebu City Sports Center doing the finishing touches of the venue, where the opening ceremony will be held.
Here is the current state of the facilities in the sports center as of today, June 26, 2024:
Entrance Arch
This is what the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) looks like today, June 26. Despite the gloomy weather this morning, workers are spotted busily doing their respective jobs. The oval is now completely rubberized with minor work still needed to be done on the lining. | via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Track Oval
The oval is now completely rubberized and will be ready when the sports event will start next month.| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Despite the gloomy weather, workers continue to do the finishing touches of the newly rehabilitated Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as the Palarong Pambansa 2024 draws near.| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Here is a different view of the newly rehabilitated oval at the CCSC.| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
The oval at the CCSC is nearly ready for the upcoming national games to be held there.| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Some linings for the track oval are among the little things needed to be done before the upcoming games begin. | via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Grandstand
Workers do the finishing touches of the repairs at the grandstand of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Workers busily do the finishing touches of the repairs of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Yellow is the color pervading at the Cebu City Sports Center grandstand. | via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Olympic-size Swimming Pool
Some swimmers are spotted using the Olympic-size swimming pool a week before the inauguration of Palarong Pambansa 2024. | via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
The Olympic size pool at the CCSC is ready for swimmers competing at the Palarong Pambansa 2024.| via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
Here is another view of the newly opened Olympic-size swimming pool at the CCSC. | via Jay Baa, UP Cebu Intern
