IN PHOTOS: CCSC, two weeks before Palarong Pambansa 2024

Cebu City is still in the thick of preparations to host the 2024 Palarong Pambansa, which will start on July 9, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

By then, thousands of young athletes from different regions in the Philippines will battle it out to excel at the top of their respective sports.

READ MORE:

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Billeting quarters almost done

green solutions: Tumblers for athletes

Two new school delegations to join Palarong Pambansa 2024 for the first time

Palarong Pambansa 2024: CCSC ceremonial pre-opening set June 27

Two weeks before the country’s biggest national sporting event for young athletes, several workers are still in the Cebu City Sports Center doing the finishing touches of the venue, where the opening ceremony will be held.

Here is the current state of the facilities in the sports center as of today, June 26, 2024:

Entrance Arch

Track Oval

READ MORE:Agusan del Sur bids to host Palarong Pambansa in 2026

Grandstand

Olympic-size Swimming Pool

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP