China monster ship leaves El Nido, passes Scarborough
MANILA, Philippines — The biggest China Coast Guard vessel dubbed as the China monster ship has left the general vicinity of El Nido, Palawan, and passed through the waters of Scarborough (Panatag) Shoal, according to a West Philippine Sea monitor.
As of 7:00 a.m., SeaLight director Ray Powell said a CCG ship with bow number 5901 traversed only about one to two kilometers away from the shoal.
“Scarborough Shoal was China Coast Guard 5901’s (“The Monster”) final visit in its intrusive patrol of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. It passed within 1-2km of the shoal at 0700 local time this morning,” Powell said on X (formerly Twitter).
On Tuesday, the giant ship was spotted only 40 nautical miles away off El Nido town.
