Marcos to visit Cebu this Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will be here this Friday, June 28 to attend one of the principal events of the United Nation Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced on Wednesday, June 26, that President Marcos would be gracing the 36th Joint Conference Forum of the UN Tourism. The event will take place in Mactan, Cebu.

The Philippines was chosen to host two major activities by the UN Tourism, with Cebu as its venue.

The first was the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific held on Wednesday.

Over 500 delegates from 40 nations joined Wednesday’s activity which was created to promote culinary and food culture around the Asia-Pacific region as means to drive ‘inclusive and sustainable tourism.’

Present during Wednesday’s event were key figures from the UN and the culinary scene such as Zurab Pololikashvili, the UN Tourism Secretary-General, and Idoia Calleja, Director of Masters and Courses at Spain’s Basque Culinary Center, one of the key organizers behind the initiative.

