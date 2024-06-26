cdn mobile

Marcos to visit Cebu this Friday

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram June 26,2024 - 01:11 PM

Marcos to visit Cebu this Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

FILE PHOTO: President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. | Photo from the Official Facebook page of Bongbong Marcos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will be here this Friday, June 28 to attend one of the principal events of the United Nation Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced on Wednesday, June 26, that President Marcos would be gracing the 36th Joint Conference Forum of the UN Tourism. The event will take place in Mactan, Cebu.

READ MORE:

UN Tourism: Over 300 delegates to arrive in Cebu

PH’s tourism investments in 2023 reach P509B

Tourist-friendly infra to rise in tourism champion sites in CV

PH tourism set for full recovery in 2025, says BMI

The Philippines was chosen to host two major activities by the UN Tourism, with Cebu as its venue.

The first was the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific held on Wednesday.

Over 500 delegates from 40 nations joined Wednesday’s activity which was created to promote culinary and food culture around the Asia-Pacific region as means to drive ‘inclusive and sustainable tourism.’

Present during Wednesday’s event were key figures from the UN and the culinary scene such as Zurab Pololikashvili, the UN Tourism Secretary-General, and Idoia Calleja, Director of Masters and Courses at Spain’s Basque Culinary Center, one of the key organizers behind the initiative.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., United Nation Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.