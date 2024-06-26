cdn mobile

Cebu drug peddler nabbed due to concerned citizen’s report

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 26,2024 - 05:21 PM

A 21-year-old man from Pinamungajan, Cebu was nabbed on Wednesday morning, June 26, after a concerned citizen sent a report to the “Isumbong Mo sa PDEA” platform regirdong his illegal activities. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old alleged Cebu drug peddler was arrested on Wednesday morning, June 26, after a concerned citizen reported his illegal activities to the “Isumbong Mo sa PDEA” program.

The subject of the operation was identified as Venz Khirt D. Adlawan, 21, unemployed, and a resident of Purok Camia, Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan town, southern Cebu.

The buy-bust that led to Adlawan’s arrest stemmed from a report by a concerned citizen to the “Isumbong Mo sa PDEA” program.

The operation was conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office and Pinamungajan Municipal Police Station.

At around 10:00 a.m., Adlawan was caught by operatives in possession of four packs of suspected shabu weighing 10.5 grams. The confiscated drugs had an estimated market value of P71,400, revealed a report from PDEA-7.

In addition, operatives seized various drug paraphernalia from the Cebu drug peddler during the operation.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, the suspect typically disposes of 20-50 grams of illegal drugs per week. Furthermore, Adlawan is a newly identified drug personality.

Alcantara added that a case buildup was conducted for two weeks prior to the drug sting on Wednesday.

PDEA-7 relayed that the seized pieces of illegal drugs will be subjected to chemical analysis and then properly disposed.

As of this writing, the Cebu drug peddler is in the custody of authorities pending the filing of drug charges against him. Adlawan will be facing charges for possession and sale of illegal drugs, said the agency.

PDEA-7 further reminded concerned citizens that they may report illegal activities in their barangay through the “Isumbong Mo sa PDEA” Facebook page or to their hotlines: 0917 867 7332 or 0931 027 8212.

Pinamungajan is a second-class municipality located approximately 54 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

