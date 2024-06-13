Cebu City drug sting nets notorious hitman and cohort

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old man, tagged as a notorious hitman, and his alleged cohort in peddling illegal drugs were arrested in a drug sting in Block 5, Barangay Sawang Calero in Cebu City on Tuesday evening, June 11.

The anti-illegal drugs operation also resulted in the seizure of suspected shabu estimated to be worth over P96,000.

The subject of the operation was identified as an 18-year-old man who goes by the alias “Mata,” a resident of Sitio Balangkapuna, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

Also apprehended was his alleged cohort, alias “Gero,” 27, from Sitio Maharlika in Barangay Sambag 1. Authorities described Gero as a street-level individual (SLI).

Police, in a report, revealed that the buy-bust operation happened at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Personnel of the Sawang Calero Police Station seized 14.18 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P96,424 from the suspects.

They also confiscated one Colt MK IV Series 80 pistol loaded with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition during the operation.

According to police, Mata was identified as a notable hitman who’s been involved in more than two previous shooting incidents in Cebu City. One of these incidents took place in Barangay Calamba, wherein the victim reportedly died.

Mata reportedly charged around P25,000 – P30,000 from his customers for his services as a hitman.

As of this writing, he will be subjected to tactical interrogation, and law enforcers will be conducting a background check to uncover his area of operation for his illegal activities.

Both Mata and Gero are currently detained at the Sawang Calero Police Station’s custodial facility pending the filing of appropriate charges against them.

The suspects will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, stated the report.

