Kamputhaw fire destroys P264,000 worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that hit a residential area in Purok 4 Upper, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, June 26, resulted in the loss of P264,000 worth of properties, affecting a total of five households.

A report from the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) disclosed that the fire started at around 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the report, the fire originated from the house owned by a resident named Apolonia Heredia.

However, the occupants of the house at the time were reportedly Lemer Vismanos, Raquel Miñoza, and other family members.

The fire was raised to the first alarm upon the arrival of firefighters at 9:30 a.m. and was brought under control less than 30 minutes later, at 9:56 a.m.

At 10:08 a.m., firefighters officially declared the fire out.

The damage caused by the fire was estimated to be around P264,000. Among the five houses affected, three were partially burned while two were razed to the ground.

Five families, comprising 18 individuals, were affected by the fire, according to the report.

Among the victims were brothers aged 15 and 16, who reportedly jumped from the second floor of their burning house to save themselves.

They sustained minor injuries from the fall and were immediately attended to by the medical responders of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Miñoza, the mother of the two minors, expressed her thankfulness for having brave children who took the initiative to jump and rescue themselves from the fire.

According to Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, CCFS Information Officer, the investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire in the barangay.

He stated that fire investigators will be looking at all possible angles, including whether the fire was started intentionally or caused by electrical problems.

