DOLE chief: Filipinos losing jobs to AI

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma on Wednesday admitted that Filipinos are already losing jobs to artificial intelligence (AI) but noted that the government is working on preparing workers to adapt to digital workplaces.

When asked if there are already workers being replaced by AI, the head of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said “there are.”

“We can see this not only in what we can call manual operations because this is the first to be affected by the deployment or presence of artificial intelligence,” Laguesma said in Filipino at the sidelines of the National Employment Summit in Manila.

He also said the DOLE and other stakeholders are working on initiatives that will prepare workers.

“We continue to coordinate with industry associations, especially those involved in BPO (business process outsourcing) and IT (information technology), so that we can work together to outline what training we will do for the workers. That way, we can prepare them for what we also call emerging jobs,” he said in Filipino.

While technological advancement apparently leads to changes in the workplace and displacement of workers, Laguesma said it could also lead to “opportunities for new jobs.”

“So it is important that our relationships with investors and industry associations continue to be maintained so that their manpower requirements can be met,” he added.

