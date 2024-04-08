Sambag 2 fire: P7.5M and counting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The massive fire that hit a densely populated area in Brgy. Sambag 2 here on Monday afternoon, April 8, has not yet been extinguished.

But the blaze has already gobbled up at least P7.5 million in properties.

According to the latest report from the Cebu City Fire Station, firefighters have yet to put the flames that erupted in Sitio Brupa, Brgy. Sambag 2, under control as of 6:15 p.m.

It was also raised to fourth alarm at 5:01 p.m., meaning all firetrucks from Metro Cebu are needed to put out the blaze.

At least 44 fire engines were dispatched, fire officials said, as the fire already affected an area of 1,500 square meters.

The fire ignited close to 4 p.m.

Based on initial findings from fire investigators, it started at the house owned by a certain May Sandalo.

