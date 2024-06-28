CVIRAA gold medalists aim for another win at Palarong Pambansa 2024

By: Jay Baa - UP Cebu Intern - CDN Digital | June 28,2024 - 08:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hundreds of student-athletes cheered for the renovated facilities of Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and shared their excitement to compete for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 during the reopening of the city’s biggest sports facility on Thursday, June 27.

These promising athletes are aiming for another gold after their podium finish during the successful Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2024.

Among these student-athletes are Lindy M. Dosdos III, a taekwondo athlete; Chelsea Mae Beronga, a walkathon athlete; and Heinz Vincent Navarro, an arnis athlete.

These athletes emerged as the strongest in their respective sports, which led them to secure gold medals and qualify for the Palaro this year, representing Central Visayas.

The country’s biggest sports event was also officially launched yesterday.

The renovated facilities and warm support of the Cebu City Government and Department of Education (DepEd) to the student-athletes add more confidence to them to really try their best to excel among others and to bring pride to the region.

“Ming nindot ang mga pag renovate sa oval and ming nindot sad ang facilities,” said Dosdos.

“Okay kaayo ang renovation nila kanang nabag-o gyud siya and mas ming nindot siya,” said Beronga.

Beronga also emphasized that with the rubberized track oval, their walkathon performance would be better.

“Makatarong nami ug perform kay bag-o na siya and mas ming nindot sad so maka-tarong nami ug compete,” she added.

With just only two months of preparation and training after CVIRAA, these athletes are confident to ignite their strength and power again in eyeing to claim another gold medal.

According to Navarro, although he lacks training and still has more preparations to do, he will push through with his goal of becoming champion once again, so that he can step aside next year and give other aspiring arnis players a chance to experience Palaro.

“Okay ra akong preparation although kapoy-kapoy sad gamay pero para man ni sa atong goal. Ganahan man gud ko makadaog ron kay bsan naa pakoy next year pa, kay if maka-champion ko ron kay dili nako muduwa next year para lahi nasad na player ang e-padula kay para maka expereince sad sila sa Palaro,” said Navarro.

“Para nako ready nako pero kuwangan pa guro akong training niya kuan kanang more improvements sd,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dorris and Beronga stressed their goal of winning another gold.

“Akong goal kay maka gold ko sa Palaro kay maka-gold kay wala man ko naka-gold gud pag last,” said Dorris.

“Ganahan ko maka gold na pud, unta maka gold pero if dili kay atleast maka place man lang gud,” said Beronga.

With only a few weeks until the country’s biggest sporting event, 19 delegations of student-athletes and staff are expected to arrive starting July 6. /clorenciana

