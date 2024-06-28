23 Visayas LGUs partner with NACC for adoption, foster care

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 23 local government units (LGUs) from all over the Visayas recently signed partnership agreement with the agency who holds central authority in adoption and foster care.

The partnership agreement was aimed for the implementation of the Philippine Foster Care Program (PFCP) during the 1st National Congress on Adoption and Child Care for the Visayas Cluster.

The signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) was headed by National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada and Assistant Secretary Rowena Macalintal, together with the chief executives and representatives of the Visayas LGUs.

READ:

23 LGUs

In Western Visayas, the LGUs who signed the agreement include the Municipality of Culasi and Tobias Fornier in Antique; Dumarao, Tapaz, and City of Roxas in Capiz; Jordan in Guimaras; Pototan, Alimodian, Miagao, Mina, and New Lucena in Iloilo; and the City of Himamaylan in Negros Occidental for a total of 12 LGUs.

Meanwhile, nine LGUs in Central Visayas signed the foster care agreement including the municipalities of Candijay, Guindulman, and Alicia in Bohol; Asturias, Santa Fe, Pinamungajan, Madridejos, and the cities of Naga and Talisay in Cebu.

Lastly, two LGUs were from the Eastern Visayas, the Municipality of Naval in Biliran and the Municipality of Sogod in Southern Leyte.

“Itong Philippine Foster Care Program ay napakahalaga at napakalaking bagay para sa mga LGU dahil minsan meron tayong emergency placement gaya ng mga nakikita nating mga bata na tinatapon sa kalsada, sa lansangan. Pwede nating sila ilagay agad sa ating mga foster parents,” Estrada said.

Estrada added that their agency hopes that through the MOA, the LGUs can develop at least 20 foster parents so that when the agency identifies children who need foster care, they can immediately coordinate with the local government units.

ALSO READ: Illegal adoption not an option: Proper process should be followed

Adoption

Interested adoptive parents who want to foster a child may approach the agency through their regional offices (RACCO) which are spread across the country. In Central Visayas, the regional office is located in Mandaue City.

The adoptive parents need to comply with the requirements provided by RACCO, and most importantly, attend the adoption forums organized by the agency. Once they are qualified to be the adoptive parents, the agency will issue them the order of adoption.

NACC, an attached agency to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), was established in 2022 through Republic Act No. 11642, is mandated ‘to exercise powers and functions as the central authority in domestic administrative adoption, intercountry adoption, and alternative foster care.’

“As to the facilities participating in foster care programs, anyone can refer or endorse cases of children to our RACCOs (Regional Alternative Child Care Office) for foster care placement,” according to the information officer of NACC.

As of the first quarter of 2024, the number of children referred were the following: 156 from Residential Care Facilities (DSWD-operated), 124 from Child Caring Agencies (private), 522 from LGUs, 301 from SWAD (DSWD provincial offices), and 82 from Child Placing Agencies (private).

The PFCP MOA signing is one of the highlights of the National Congress organized by the NACC in partnership with the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC).

Topics such as domestic adoption procedures, Simulated Birth Rectification Act, alternative child care, the Philippine Foster Care Program, the inclusion of adoption and alternative child care programs as part of the sub-indicators and rating system of the Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA), Makabayan Helpline, and Updates on the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act were discussed during the National Congress.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP