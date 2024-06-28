Council OKs legal adoption process to curb illegal baby trade

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano parents who plan to adopt babies here can now engage in the adoption process legally.

A resolution regarding the proper process of child adoption has been approved and will be distributed to birthing homes and hospitals. This decision was made during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, June 26.

City Councilor Rey Gealon authored the resolution, requesting the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to establish and distribute proper adoption procedures to all birthing homes and hospitals.

The resolution was prompted by recent reports of babies being sold on various social media platforms for around P3,000 to P10,000 each.

In his resolution, Gealon stated that disseminating the proper adoption process to birthing homes and hospitals is crucial to prevent and avoid the illegal buying and selling of babies.

“Aspiring parents who may be unaware of the country’s adoption process are buying these children in the hope of having a child of their own,” he said.

According to a report from CDN Digital on June 14, the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), through its regional office in Central Visayas, urged all aspiring parents not to engage in illegal adoption processes. This call came in response to the recent issue of illegal baby trading through Facebook.

Concepcion Solera, officer-in-charge of the NACC regional office, stated that illegal adoption processes violate several laws under Republic Act 11642, which strengthens alternative child care by providing for an administrative process of domestic adoption.

The NACC, established by the DSWD in 2022, is tasked with serving as the central authority in domestic administrative adoption, intercountry adoption, and alternative child care.

The councilor added that every child deserves a safe, healthy, and happy life and that families involved in the adoption process should receive the support they need.

Adopting in Central Visayas?

For those who would want to adopt children here, Solera said that they could visit their office in Mandaue City or the nearest municipal or city social welfare office because all local government units were already informed and oriented about RA 11642.

The social worker will assess them, their motivation, and their intention to adopt. That is what the social worker will look for…because who knows you might adopt but you have a different motivation for doing it.

If you care for a child then it should be from the heart.

She said that couples were not the only eligible people who could adopt children but also those who were single, and members of the LGBTQIA++.

Who may be adopted?

According to NACC, any Filipino children aged under 15 years old who “has been voluntarily or involuntarily committed to the Department as dependent, abandoned or neglected may be the subject of inter-country adoption except when:

The child is part of a sibling group, where one or more is below 15 years old;

If the application for adoption of a child was filed before the child reached the age of 15;

Special Home Finding was initiated before the child’s 15th birthday; and

Other situations where the intent to adopt was manifested before the child reached 15.

As for relative adoption, a child within the 4th degree of consanguinity or affinity shall be subject to inter-country adoption, according to NACC.

The agency said that children subject to relative inter-country adoption shall be officially endorsed by the DSWD Field Office which has jurisdiction over the child and such endorsement shall serve as the child’s clearance for inter-country adoption./ with reports from Niña Mae Oliverio

