Cebu City shooting: Ex-convict nabbed for killing neighbor



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old ex-convict landed back in jail after he was accused of shooting his neighbor because of a personal grudge in Barangay Punta Prinsesa, Cebu City on Thursday morning, June 27.

The suspect was reportedly previously charged for illegal possession of firearms and is allegedly linked to a series of shooting incidents in the area.

READ MORE:

Selling salt for shabu ends in shooting in Cebu City, gunman hunted

Mandaue shooting: Man killed in front of junk shop in Brgy. Umapad

Pasay shooting: 2 men killed inside billiards hall

When officers responded to an armed person alarm in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa on Thursday, they were able to arrest Romeo Inoc, 41.

Inoc is accused of being responsible for the death of Jessie Lauron Candillada, 31, a fews hours earlier.

Police, in a report, said that the victim was inside an internet cafe when the suspect suddenly appeared and shot the victim once.

Candillada sustained a gunshot wound on the right side of his body and was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Hospital for immediate treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect hurriedly walked away to the interior portion of the barangay.

At around 11:40 p.m. on the same day, Inoc was apprehended by Labangon Police.

The motive behind the shooting was found to be personal grudge after the suspect claimed that the victim stabbed him earlier that day, stated the report.

The fight was allegedly related to a woman.

Operatives seized from Inoc a loaded .45 caliber pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

Moreover, Inoc has reportedly been arrested before for illegal possession of firearms and in violation of the Commission of Election gun ban.

Moreover, he is believed to have been involved in a series of shooting incidents that happened previously at the areas of Barangay Punta Princesa.

As of this writing, Inoc is detained at the Labangon Police Station’s custodial facility pending the filing of appropriate charges.

Police are now preparing the proper documents to file charges of frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP