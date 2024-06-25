Selling salt for shabu ends in shooting in Cebu City, gunman hunted

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 25,2024 - 04:14 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are conducting a manhunt operation against the suspect responsible for the shooting of a 23-year-old man, who allegedly sold salt instead of shabu, in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

This was according to Police Major John Lambert Yango, chief of Waterfront Police Station, who spoke to CDN Digital on Tuesday, June 25.

According to Yango, the suspect and his family members were nowhere to be found during the hot-pursuit operation.

The shooting incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old alias “Jefferson,” a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified as the victim’s acquaintance, whom he allegedly had ties with as a source of illegal drugs.

Furthermore, the suspect works as a porter at Pier 4 and has been previously arrested for charges related to illegal drugs and illegal gambling.

Yango, however, opted not to disclose the identify of the suspect as the follow-up investigation is still ongoing.

According to Yango, they are looking into illegal drugs as one of the possible motives behind the shooting.

He said that the assailant became angry at the victim because he would allegedly always sell salt instead of shabu to customers.

While the victim was lying down outside of his house in Sitio Silangan 2 in Brgy. Tejero, the suspect reportedly arrived and confronted him.

A witness told police that the suspect, who is allegedly also a drug pusher, questioned the victim on why he always sold salt for shabu.

The victim, however, allegedly responded by laughing which angered the suspect.

He then pulled out a firearm and fired shots twice at Jefferson, hitting him on the face and shoulder.

According to the witness, the assailant then got onboard a black motorcycle and drove away before coming back to shoot Jefferson one more time on his jaw.

Yango, further, said that the victim had a modus of giving salt instead of shabu to his customers, who would unable to tell the difference at first, once his drug supply runs out.

Due to this, many drug users in the area are reportedly dissatisfied with Jefferson.

As of this writing, personnel of the Waterfront Police Station are looking for the suspect, who is now in hiding.

Meanwhile, the victim is set to undergo an operation at the hospital for his injuries, stated Yango.

