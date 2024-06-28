Davao City accident:Truck driver, helper crushed by steel sheets

MANILA, Philippines — A truck driver and his helper died after they were crushed by steel sheets they were transporting in a tragic Davao City accident last June 25.

In a report on Thursday, Davao police said 56-year-old driver Nestor Doronio and his helper KR Rasonable, 24, were traversing along C.P. Garcia Highway in Barangay Bunawan when a woman crossed the road.

Doronio tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian by stopping the truck, but his abrupt brake application caused the steel sheets behind to move forward and impale them both.

Police said the truck carried 50 pieces of 12-millimeter steel sheets, which slipped about three meters toward the trailer truck’s cab.

The two sustained fatal injuries that resulted in their death in the Davao City accident, while the 32-year-old pedestrian is under police custody pending investigation.

