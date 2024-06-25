Consolacion accident: Man crushed to death by trailer truck

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man died after he was run over by a trailer truck along the National Road in Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024.

The fatal Consolacion accident reportedly happened at around 4:30 p.m. and also injured a minor.

The victim was identified as Sherwin Sumanting, 32, a resident of District 4 Brgy. Pulpogan, Consolacion, the driver of the motorcycle.

With him was his 16-year-old cousin as the back-rider, who resides in the same barangay.

According to Liloan police, the victims were both heading home from the market at the time of the Consolacion accident.

The delivery trailer truck was reportedly right behind the motorcycle Sumanting was driving, when the latter slowed down to make a left turn.

The truck driver, who was identified as Mark Vincent Lucero, 30, allegedly failed to notice Sumanting’s motorcycle as the latter was slowing down.

As a result, the trailer truck bumped the back part of Sumanting’s motorcycle causing him to fall and to go under the truck.

The back rider, however, was thrown away to the side of the road after the collision.

The wheels of the truck crushed both of Sumanting’s helmet and his head.

The minor, on the other handed, sustained minor bruises on his legs.

The victims were immediately transported to the hospital but the attending physician declared Sumanting dead on arrival.

As of this writing, his cadaver has been turned over to his family.

Meanwhile, the minor was able to return home from the hospital on the same night of the incident.

According to police, the rainy weather, slippery road, and the rush of the vehicles at the time may have contributed to the fatal Consolacion accident.

Lucero remains detained at the custodial facility of the Consolacion Police Station, as of this writing.

Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury may be filed against him for the tragic Consolacion accident, stated the police.

Lucero has been driving for 7 years in the trucking company he works for and is a resident of Corte, Carmen, Cebu.

Consolacion town is located around 20 kilometers north of Cebu City.

