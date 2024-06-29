Tiffany & Co. opens 3rd store in PH at The Mall I NUSTAR Cebu

As a testament to the timelessness of the brand, global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has just unveiled its newest store—an addition to its still growing 300-strong list of locations all over the world. Tiffany & Co.’s newest location is at the luxury retail hub of The Mall I NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu.

The new store at The Mall I NUSTAR Cebu is the third Tiffany & Co. boutique in the Philippines.

The store, spanning 255 square meters, showcases the brand’s enduring elegance through its design, with an intricate glass facade that pays homage to the brand’s most celebrated designers, such as Edward C. Moore, Jean Schlumberger, and Elsa Peretti.

Tiffany & Co.’s rich heritage is further highlighted as visitors enter the store. At the heart of the store is the Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, which, for decades since its introduction in 1965, has been established and remains to be one of the most iconic designs of the brand. Inside the NUSTAR store is also an accent wall of Tiffany blue, embedded with glass gems also inspired by the Schlumberger creation.

The space is an ode to Tiffany and Co.’s legacy, featuring bespoke wall panels decorated with gold stripes that take inspiration from the iconic New York City skyline and the brand’s art deco heritage. The store’s “All About Love” section is also adorned with a Lobmeyr chandelier, dazzling with custom Tiffany Blue crystal.

Visitors can also look through the House’s most iconic jewelry collections, especially as featured on the recent “With Love, Since 1837” campaign that highlights the untold stories of some of the most definitive Tiffany jewelry collections, such as the Lock, T, Knot, HardWear, Sixteen Stone, and the Tiffany Setting.

