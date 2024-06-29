OVP recognizes Cebu City as partner in nation-building

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The city government of Cebu was recognized by the Office of the Vice President(OVP) during its “Pasidungog,” held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday, June 29.

The annual event, dedicated to recognize esteemed partners for their significant contributions to disaster and relief operations, institutional support, and special project collaborations, acknowledged Cebu City for its exceptional efforts.

Vice President Sara Duterte presented the plaque and certificate to suspended Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, who has been instrumental in leading the city government in various projects that supported the OVP’s initiatives.

Successful collaborations

Rama was joined by Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, highlighting the unified leadership that has driven Cebu City’s successful collaborations with the OVP.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award from the Office of the Vice President and the Hon. Sara Z. Duterte,” Rama said. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Cebu City government and our community partners. Together, we have made significant strides in providing crucial support to those in need and enhancing our city’s resilience.”

“Pasidungog” underscores Cebu City’s commitment to public service and its proactive approach in partnering with national agencies to implement impactful projects. Throughout 2023, Cebu City has been at the forefront of various initiatives, including disaster response efforts, community relief programs, and strategic projects that align with the OVP’s mission to support and uplift communities across the nation.

Nation-building

Vice President Duterte commended the city government, under the leadership of Rama, for its exemplary contributions. In her speech, she acknowledged the importance of the support of partners in nation-building.

“The Office of the Vice President would not have accomplished even half of what we have achieved without your trust in the integrity of the OVP. Your dedication to public service and your commitment to uplifting the lives of the Filipino people,” Duterte said.

“Pasidungog” brought together various dignitaries, government officials, and representatives from partner organizations, all celebrating the collective achievements in public service and community support. The event not only highlighted past accomplishments but also reinforced the commitment to continued collaboration for future initiatives.

Cebu City’s receipt of the Pasidungog Award marks a significant milestone in its ongoing journey for excellence in governance and public service. As the city continues to forge strong partnerships with national agencies and community stakeholders, it remains dedicated to building a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future for all Cebuanos.

