Lady driver rammed 2 motorcycles in Cebu City; nabbed in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A lady driver caused a commotion on the roads of Cebu City after she allegedly rammed the motorcycles of two collectors from the car dealership where she loaned the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that she was driving.

A chase then ensued until the lady driver, who was identified as a certain “Farah” of Lower Linao in Minglanilla town, was cornered near a mall in Talisay City.

The incident that happened at around 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, was captured on video that went viral online.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), said that the suspect allegedly owed money to a car dealership for the SUV that she acquired through a loan.

On the day of the incident, two collectors from the dealership reportedly blocked Farah’s way along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Pardo, Cebu City in order to take back the SUV because of the non-payment of her loan.

The collectors, identified “Francis” and “Andrei,” were on separate motorcycles at that time. They reportedly used their motorcycles to block Farah’s way because of the need to talk to her.

However, Farah allegedly rammed their motorcycles and fled. A police officer, who was at the scene, was unable to stop the lady driver.

Chase

Andeza said that the two collectors went after Sarah until they cornered her near a shopping mall in Talisay City. The police officer did not join the chase.

The commotion that they created caught the attention of personnel of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), who intervened.

Because of her failure to present documents, the CT-TODA personnel issued Farah with a citation ticket and the SUV was impounded.

Later on, their concern was endorsed to the TEU in Cebu City.

Andeza said they received a call from CT-TODA informing them of the incident.

Farah was turned over to the Inayawan Police Station for detention, but she was later on released after she agreed to amicably settle with a representative of the car dealership, Inayawan police said.

Farah has reportedly agreed to pay for the damages she caused on the motorcycles of the two collectors and the vehicle’s impounding fee.

