Cebu Daily Newscast: Palma urges Catholics in Cebu to oppose divorce bill

By: CDN Digital July 01,2024 - 07:43 PM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Palma urges Catholics in Cebu to oppose divorce bill

Palma urges Catholics in Cebu to oppose divorce bill

Archbishop Jose Palma presides the 6 p.m. Homily on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral. | CDN Digital Photo Gerard Vincent Francisco

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has called on devotees here not to support the divorce bill that seeks to reinstate the absolute dissolution of marriage in the Philippines.

In a letter, Palma said divorce is not the solution to broken and irreparable marriages.

Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court

A 17-year-old Chinese player has died after collapsing on court during an international tournament in Indonesia, badminton officials said on Monday.

Zhang Zhijie was taken ill during a match late Sunday against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano at the Asian Junior Badminton Mixed Team Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

‘Blue Man’ trapped in Mandaue drainage, rescued

Personnel of the Mandaue City Fire Office and Bantay Mandaue CDRRMO rescued “Blue Man” who was reportedly trapped in a drainage in Sitio Sudlon, in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue on Sunday morning, June 30.

CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybanezz, said that they responded after they received a call from a concerned citizen.

Woman gatecrashes then ‘steals’ items during wedding in Cebu City

A female senior citizen was arrested after she gatecrashed a mass wedding reception here, and then stealing the bag of one of the visitors.

The incident happened in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City last Saturday, June 29.

TAGS: Cebu Archbihsop Jose Palma, cebu news, divorce
