Woman gatecrashes then ‘steals’ items during wedding in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A female senior citizen was arrested after she gatecrashed a mass wedding reception here, and then stealing the bag of one of the visitors.

The incident happened in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City last Saturday, June 29.

According to the Mambaling Police Station, a mass wedding followed by a reception took place in a chapel in the barangay on Saturday.

But a commotion interrupted when a guest saw a woman trying to sneak out carrying a bag that apparently belonged to one of the guests.

A barangay tanod (village watchman in English) apprehended the woman, who refused to answer questions about the bag’s ownership.

When brought to the police station, investigators later found out that no one invited the accused, a 63-year-old from Toledo City in western Cebu, to the mass wedding.

During the reception, witnesses claimed seeing the suspect and a male companion looking for a table.

While searching for a place to sit, she noticed a bag left unattended by another female guest.

Taking advantage of the busy program, the suspect quickly grabbed the bag and passed it to her companion before going out.

However, another witness saw the suspect taking the bag and informed its owner, identified as a certain ‘Glenda’ from Barangay Mambaling, and yelled. This then led to the commotion.

The stolen bag contained valuable items, including jewelry worth P20,000, identification cards, and cash amounting to P10,000.

