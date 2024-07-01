‘Blue Man’ trapped in Mandaue drainage, rescued

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Mandaue City Fire Office and Bantay Mandaue CDRRMO rescued “Blue Man” who was reportedly trapped in a drainage in Sitio Sudlon, in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue on Sunday morning, June 30.

CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez, said that they responded after they received a call from a concerned citizen.

They arrived and opened a drainage and a personnel from the Mandaue City Fire Office entered there and guided blue man back. He was then immediately brought to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Ybañez said that blue man was able to crawl about five manholes.

The CDRRMO head said that they were not able to ask Blue Man of his reasons why he entered the drainage.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, on Monday, July 1, passed a resolution commending the CDRRMO, BFP-Mandaue and Maguikay Emergency Response Team for the immediate response.

Del Mar said that she did not know the reason of “Blue Man” yet.

She is encouraging individuals, who have problems or suffering from depression to seek help and visit the Mandaue City Health Office.

Thirty-nine-year-old Marvin Lastimoso or “Blue Man” went viral last year from posing as a human statue on Colon Street, Cebu City. He is from Mandaue City.

He was given P30,000 cash assistance by the Mandaue City government and was offered a work as a job order employee but he allegedly stopped reporting from work.

