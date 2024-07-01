Taxi driver in viral video says sorry for moving Mandaue traffic barriers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The taxi driver who moved road barriers along M.C. Briones Street in Mandaue City to avoid from getting caught in heavy traffic appeared at the office of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) on Monday to apologize for what he did.

Philip Adormeo, 24, said that he was in a hurry as he was transporting a female passenger to the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) when the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on June 23.

“Sayop ko ato kay niagi ko sa dili nako agianan. Niari ko diri sa TEAM kay mangayo ko og pasaylo, maclear ako name,” Adormeo said.

TEAM was able to locate Adormeo, a Talisay City resident, after what he did was caught on video that has gone viral.

Hyll Retuya, TEAM’s asst. department head and the head of its legal and investigative division, said that they coordinated with Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and private individuals to locate and identify the taxi driver.

“Ang legal and investigative division andam ug tagana gyud mi nga mogukod nini bisan kinsa bisan pa, og ‘John Doe’ pa na siya. We will pursue all possible leads para makuan na siya, kay atoang motto diri, nga bisan og magtago-tago ka diha, the long arms of the law will surely catch you gyud,” said Retuya.

Medical emergency

In an interview on Monday, Adorneo said that he was merely trying to help his passenger who was in a hurry to get to the airport and catch her flight scheduled at 11:40 p.m.

He was told that the lady was traveling due to a medical emergency.

Adorneo, a Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) driver for three years before he became a taxi driver for almost two years now, said that they were supposed to pass on the Marcelo Fernan Bridge via S.B. Cabahug Street in Brgy. Iabao-Estancia but got caught up in heavy traffic shortly before reaching the corner of U.N. Avenue.

He said that traffic was slow moving after the late night downpour flooded portions of U.N. Avenue located at the foot of the second bridge that connects Mactan Island to mainland Cebu.

Adorneo said he needed to get away from the area and the only solution that he thought of then was to move some of the plastic barriers installed along M.C. Briones Street. He then made a u turn to cross to the southbound lane of M.C. Briones Street and proceed to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expresway (CCLEX).

Viral video

Adormeo said he had no idea that what he did was caught on video until his operator called his attention last June 28.

A copy of the video that was sent by a concerned citizen was shared by CDN Digital on its Siloy is Watching segment.

Katss Taxi operator Bong Quirante said that they have temporarily suspended Adormeo.

“Nakigcoordinate gyud ni sa TEAM. Nisurrender gyud siya kay gusto sad niya malimpyo ba kay wala na daw na siyay katulog kay grabe ang bash. Mao lage to ingun siya nga tungod sa baha, pero dili gihapon to siya excuse no. So, karun mobayad siya aron makat-on gyud siya nga aduna siyay nahimong sayop,” said Quirante, who accompanaied Adormeo to the TEAM office on Monday.

Adormeo also paid fines amounting to a total of P7,000 for citations issued for reckless driving, no u-turn violation, and obstruction to traffic and for the other traffic violations that he committed earlier.

Traffic rules

TEAM Head Edwin Jumao-as said that Adormeo’s experience should set an example for the other drivers.

Jumao-as said that traffic rules should be followed at all times to avoid the payment of fines.

He said that TEAM is very serious in implementing traffic rules as part of their initiative to bring order to city streets.

“Para hapsay atoang kadalanan, atoang huna-hunaon nga dili lang kita ang anaa sa kadalanan. I hope makita ninyo nga serious gyud ang TEAM ug si Mayor Jonas Cortes. Walay gipili kinsay nakasala atoa gyud pa patubagon,” Jumao-as added.

