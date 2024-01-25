Road rage disrupts morning traffic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – A physical altercation between a taxi driver and a truck driver in the middle of the road on J.P Rizal St. in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City, last Tuesday morning was caught on video and went viral on the Internet.

As a response to this road rage incident, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is once again reminding drivers to maintain patience and adhere to traffic rules when driving.

TEAM Assistant Department Head Hyll Retuya said that the drivers did not collide with each other but possibly encroached on each other’s space, leading to the altercation. The incident disrupted the traffic flow in the area.

“Pabilin gyud ta nga kalma, observe traffic rules. Dili lang nato ipatigbabaw ang kainit sa ulo kay mao man nay sinugdanan sa kagubot, road rage. Ug naay ingun ana nga sitwasyun, dili man gid nato kalikayan, kana’ng gitgit sa dalan, pabilin lang gyud ta nga kalma ug pasensyuso,” said Retuya.

In the viral video, the truck driver can be seen talking to the taxi driver. While the taxi was slowly moving, the truck driver got inside through the front passenger side and kicked the taxi driver.

The taxi driver did not get out of his vehicle, but the truck driver hit him again and grabbed his right shoe. The taxi driver then got off, and they engaged in a fistfight in the middle of the road.

Just a few minutes later, the police and traffic enforcer arrived and brought the two drivers to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office.

Retuya said that they did not issue any citation tickets since the drivers had already resolved their dispute.

He added that it would depend on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) if they want to issue a show-cause order against the drivers.

