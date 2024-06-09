Jealousy leads taxi driver to slit his girlfriend’s throat

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 58-year-old man was arrested by Talisay City police after he allegedly slit the throat of his 52-year-old girlfriend.

The incident happened as they were traveling on a motorcycle to Carcar City in southern Cebu, Saturday night.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that the victim, who was identified as Merle, was brought to the Cebu South Medical Center for the treatment of her injury.

Merle and her boyfriend, Alfredo, are neighbors in Sitio Caimito, Banawa in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City. Alfredo works as a taxi driver.

Paguyod said that the two left for Carcar City on a motorcycle Saturday night. But they started to argue when they reached the vicinity of N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Lawaan 1 in Talisay City.

Jealous taxi driver

He said that jealousy led Alfredo to slit Merle’s throat with a cutter.

The police chief said that people in the area helped to neutralize Alfredo as they also took the cutter from his possession.

Paguyod said that a personnel of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA) called their police station to report the incident and request for assistance.

When they arrived in the area, Merle was no longer there as she was already brought to the hospital.

He said that they took custody of Alfredo whose clothes were soaked in Merle’s blood.

Alfredo is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station while police prepare for the filing of appropriate charges against him.

