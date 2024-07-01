Makinano lords 2nd CEPCA-Councilor Rey Gealon Open Chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned woodpusher Anthony Makinano added another feather to his already decorated cap after topping the 2nd Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA)-Councilor Rey Gealon Open Chess Tournament last Sunday, June 30.

Makinano put on a superb performance after finishing the nine-round Swiss system competition with a near-perfect 8.0 points.

He outplayed over a hundred woodpushers that saw action in the tournament held at the Cebu Chess Club located on the fourth floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

READ: 1st Councior Rey Gealon Chess Tournament targets over 100 woodpushers

Makinano finished his campaign undefeated. He started with a win over Aldrin Wayne Cabusas in the opening round but had a draw against Mario Bustillo Sr. in the following round.

After that, he put on a three-match winning streak, beating Eric Melasa, Jesse Tan, and Arjayl Martel. In the sixth round, he had another draw against eventual second placer Mark Kevin Labog.

READ: 2nd Rey Gealon Chess Tournament kicks off on Sunday

Makinano put on another winning streak by beating Michael Pinar, Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, and Jhulo Goloran.

His win earned him the P7,000 purse courtesy of Cebu City Councilor Atty. Rey Gealon and CEPCA President Engr. Jerry Maratas.

READ: NM Enriquez rules Gealon Chess

Labog and Arena Grand Master (AGM) Michael Joseph Pagaran ended their campaigns with identical 7.5 points but Labog took the second place honors for having a higher tiebreaker.

Labog pocketed P5,000 for his efforts, while Pagaran received P3,000.

Ariel Joseph Abellana, Michael Pinar, Ruel Nuttal, Jhulo Goloran, and Stephen Nazareno, Jr. occupied the fourth to eighth spots with 7.0 points each.

Ian Villareal, Jervy Villarin, and Edelyn Vosotros were the ninth to 11th placers with 6.5 points apiece, while Chris Aldritz Pondoyo, Arjayl Martel, Isagani Luna Jr., and Jave Mareck Peteros completed the top 15 with 6.0 points.

On the other hand, the top finishers in their respective categories were Ruel Nuttal (Cepcans A), Leo Cortes (Cepcans B), National Master Carlos Canbuenos (senior 60-above), Edelyn Vosotros (female), Jerry Villarin (Under 22), Sean Kenneth Cogonon (Under 16), Marquis Angelo Mallorca (Under 12), and Theon Cade Miranda and Danica Jolly Lavandero (Under 10).

